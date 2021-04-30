Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Announces Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 5,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.