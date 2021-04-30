Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Announces Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 5,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $13.26.
About Fairfax India
