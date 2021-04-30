Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

