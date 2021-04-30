Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.
Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
