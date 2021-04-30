FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 708 ($9.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.