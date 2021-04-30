FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 708 ($9.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65.
FDM Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.