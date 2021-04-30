FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FDX traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.23. 20,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

