Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

