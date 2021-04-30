Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

