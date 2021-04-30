Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 101,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

