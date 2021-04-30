Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,372 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

