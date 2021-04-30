Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FRRVY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 13,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

