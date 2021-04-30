Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

FRRVY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.