FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Acquires A$11,700.00 in Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

