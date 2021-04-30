FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Acquires A$11,700.00 in Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.
FFI Company Profile
