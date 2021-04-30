FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.59.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

