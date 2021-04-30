Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $509.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

