Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

