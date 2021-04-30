Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 4,368 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 43,680.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.