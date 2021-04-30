Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 741.0 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.