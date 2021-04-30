Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 741.0 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

