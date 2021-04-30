Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FRGI stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

