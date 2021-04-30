Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Finance of America Equity Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,915. Finance of America Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

About Finance of America Equity Capital

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

