Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Finance of America Equity Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,915. Finance of America Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.
About Finance of America Equity Capital
