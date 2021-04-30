Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,577 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 511,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 250,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,659 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

