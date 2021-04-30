Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $35,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TRP opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

