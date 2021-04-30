First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.93.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
