First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

