First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

