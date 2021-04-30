First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

FRME stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

