First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Plans $30.00 None Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.
First National of Nebraska stock opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12,089.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,550.60. First National of Nebraska has a twelve month low of $9,000.00 and a twelve month high of $12,500.00.
About First National of Nebraska
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.