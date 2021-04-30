First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) Plans $30.00 None Dividend

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska stock opened at $12,500.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12,089.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,550.60. First National of Nebraska has a twelve month low of $9,000.00 and a twelve month high of $12,500.00.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

