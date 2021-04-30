First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

