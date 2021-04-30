First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Citigroup raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The stock has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.