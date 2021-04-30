First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,275. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

