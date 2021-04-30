First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.