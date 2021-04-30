First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

