First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FAB stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $72.26.

