First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 81.9% in April

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

