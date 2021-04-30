Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 672,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

