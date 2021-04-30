Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.5-132.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.18 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

