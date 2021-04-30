Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $174.26 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -328.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

