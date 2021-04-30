Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.26, but opened at $180.46. Five9 shares last traded at $184.98, with a volume of 15,649 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

