Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.34 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.