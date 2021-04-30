Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 248.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,818. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

