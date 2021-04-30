Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,829. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.