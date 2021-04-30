Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.