Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 228,681,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,782,602. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

