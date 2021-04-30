Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -281.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.