Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $240.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.07. 76,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

