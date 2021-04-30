Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Shares of FVI opened at C$7.42 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

