Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMLF opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.