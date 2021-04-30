Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

