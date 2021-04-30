Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.