Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

American Tower stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

