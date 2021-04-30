Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

