Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

